New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengers

Earlier this year, a woman from Plano, Texas, Bethany Bottone, made national headlines when she challenged a fine issued to her.

Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket. She argued against the fine, stating that under the recent Roe v Wade ruling, her unborn child should be considered a person.

“They still gave me a ticket. So my $215 ticket was written to cause inconvenience? This has my blood boiling. How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life. I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking.” Bethany Bottone

Bottone received a second fine a month later for the same offense.

Now a new proposed new bill may back up Bottone's claims.

Texas House Rep. Briscoe Cain has sponsored House Bill 521, which proposes altering the Texas Transportation Code to allow solo pregnant drivers free use of the high-occupancy lane on state highways.

“An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.” Proposed HB 521

In backing his bill, Cain said:

"Texas law has long recognized that an unborn child is a person for purposes of our penal code. It is past time that other parts of our laws recognize this fact—an unborn child is a person." Texas House Rep. Briscoe Cain

