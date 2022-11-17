Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.

The restaurant chain was founded by Arman Oganesyan, Chef Dave Kopushyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan and has over 700 restaurants across the United States. Singer Drake was an early investor in the restaurant chain.

Dave's Hot Chicken claims to have the "perfect hot chicken," and it seems that many Americans agree, judging by the rapid growth from its first location in a parking lot.

The new store is located at Wender Plaza on Hwy. 151 and Hunt Lane and will open on December 16th. Wender Plaza is also home to a new Sprouts store that opened last week.

One of the managers of the San Antonio location, John Elivaze, promises, "we will blow your mind." He also wants to expand quickly in San Antonio. They expect to start on a second location on the Southside in the next couple of months and want a minimum of nine locations across San Antonio.

For those looking for employment, the new location on Hunt Lane is looking to hire up to 100 staff and is currently conducting interviews.

