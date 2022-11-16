This Texan singer has raised millions of dollars to assist animals

Recently, I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.

Today I wanted to focus on a singer from Texas who has been generous in her charity work. Of course, Miranda Lambert is famous for singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.

Let's take a quick look.

The Texan singer

Miranda Lambert was born in 1983 in Longview, Texas, and was raised in Lindale, Texas.

Lambert made her professional singing debut in high school, performing with the Texas Pride Band. Soon after, she fronted the house band at the Reo Palm Isle in Longview, Texas, where Brooks & Dunn started as the house band. Since then, she has become a country music legend.

Lambert released her eighth solo album this year and was listed on the 100 Most Influential People by Time. Throughout her career, Lambert has earned twenty-one Grammy nominations and won three Grammy Awards.

But perhaps more important than her music success is her charity work.

Philanthropy

In 2009, Lambert opened MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Bev.

The organization focuses on rescue animals and shelters. It has raised more than $6 million to promote the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spaying and neutering, and educate the public about the critical impact of these actions.

Lambert opened Redemption Ranch, a shelter in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in 2014, where she lived with her husband, Blake Shelton.

In 2019, Lambert released a line of pet products sold inside Tractor Supply Company stores, with funds going to MuttNation.

Lambert has quickly assisted animals affected by natural disasters, rescuing dozens after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and again stepping in to donate funds to shelters affected by Hurricane Ian.

And recently, MuttNation partnered with Greater Good Charities via the global nonprofit's GOODS Program to provide 2 million pet meals to help families going through economic challenges to stay with their pets.

“During times of crisis , it’s important to keep families and their pets together. We are proud to partner with Greater Good Charities and hope our GOODS Program donation will help families and their pets stay united in their homes during these challenging times.” Miranda Lambert

Your thoughts

Were you aware of Lambert's charitable efforts? What other organizations in Texas would you like to see Lambert support?

Please leave your comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.