Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump

Yesterday former President Donald Trump made the announcement that everyone had been expecting- that he will seek a second term as President in 2024.

In his speech that lasted almost an hour, Trump referred to Texas, where he had previously had strong support. However, he made a few claims which don't seem to be true.

Trump said that in 2020 he won every community along the Texas border. In fact, most residents in seven of the 14 counties in Texas that touch the southern border voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

In Texas border counties, Joe Biden collected 61% of the votes. The final figures were Biden's 446,120 to Trump's 283,255.

Trump also claimed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a congratulatory call to Trump. However, Mark Miner, an aide to Gov. Abbott, said that he is unaware that such a call was ever made.

Trump also contradicted himself in the speech by first saying he built and completed the wall along the Texas border before later saying Biden halted construction on the wall.

“Joe Biden has abolished America’s borders. We are going to restore and secure America’s borders just like we had them before, best ever. We built the wall and now we will add to it,completed the wall, and then we said let’s do more and we did a lot more. And as we were doing it, we had an election that came up and when they came in, they had three more weeks to complete the additions to the wall which would have been great and they said no, no, we’re not going to do that.” Donald Trump

