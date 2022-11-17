Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global news

Adobe Free Stock Image

A newlywed couple who live in the Dallas Fort Worth area has gone viral globally this week due to their TikTok channel.

Jaden and Andy McGrew posted a video to the TikTok account they share where they described their strict rules for marriage.

Amongst the rules they both must abide by are:

they must share their live location with each other 24/7

they have to share passwords to all accounts

they are not allowed to hang out with a member of the opposite sex alone.

The video went viral, attracting millions of views and lots of negative comments.

Even social workers were asked to comment on the strict rules outlined in the video.

“I’ve worked with couples after infidelity who have implemented these rules because trust has been broken. Every relationship, including marriage, should have some sense of privacy — although nothing that would hurt the other person. These ‘rules’ seem to have the other person under a microscope, insinuating that they are entering the union without trust. Social worker Kelley Kitley

The Dallas couple was surprised to receive such criticism and responded with another video.

“These are things we agreed on in our relationship over time and from experience. We never really sat down and came up with ‘rules,’ but that seems to be how people have interpreted it. These are just things that work for us in our current stage of life, and we were shocked to see how controversial they were!” Jaden McGrew

