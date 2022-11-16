Abbott tells Biden, "you must reinstate the policies you eliminated to protect against invasion"

Image from WikiCommons images

Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he invoked the invasion clauses of the U.S and Texas Constitutions to protect Texas against what he claimed was an invasion.

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This was followed today with a letter from Abbott to President Biden explaining why he was forced to take such drastic actions.

The letter stated listed the federal government's constitutional obligations to safeguard its citizens. Abbott believes that the Biden administration is failing to achieve these.

“You must reinstate the policies that you eliminated, or craft and implement new policies, in order to fulfill your constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws and protect the States against invasion.Two years of inaction on your part now leave Texas with no choice but to escalate our efforts to secure our State. Your open-border policies, which have catalyzed an unprecedented crisis of illegal immigration, are the sole cause of Texas having to invoke our constitutional authority to defend ourselves.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott today also ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Military Department (TMD) to escalate their unprecedented efforts to secure the Texas-Mexico border. In addition, Abbott continues to send migrants caught illegally entering Texas to northern states- yesterday; the first bus arrived in Philadelphia.

