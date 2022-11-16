Biden is not worried about Trump running for President

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC7KS_0jCK1o6A00
Image from WikiCommons images

"Donald Trump failed America" President Joe Biden

With just four words, President Joe Biden let the world know what he thinks of tonight's announcement from former President Donald Trump.

Trump, of course, announced tonight at a speech in Palm Beach, Florida, that he intends to run for President again in 2024. The announcement was made despite many Republicans blaming Trump for its weaker-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.

Biden didn't even wait for Trump to finish his speech before taking to Twitter and linking to a one-minute video that features scenes from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

It is expected that Trump's biggest challenge will come from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite Trump having voted for DeSantis in last week's midterms, Trump made some thinly veiled threats should DeSantis challenge him for the Republican Presidential nomination.

If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

Trump also recently referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious." When asked about the possibility of DeSantis running against him, Trump told reporters, "if he runs, he runs." Despite this nonchalant comment, Trump is concerned about a DeSantis challenge.

While Trump seems worried about running against DeSantis, it appears that President Biden is not at all worried about running against Trump.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of Donald Trump's announcement tonight? Are you glad he will attempt to win a second presidential term? Or do you agree with Joe Biden that Trump failed America?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

