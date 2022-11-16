Dan Rather offering $10,000 prize for ideas to improve Texas education

"To teachers and students in Texas, I would love to hear your ideas around improving education. Always excited to see the submissions for the Rather Prize. Please spread the word." Dan Rather

Renowned journalist, newsman, and media commentator Dan Rather is a proud Texan.

And today, he took to social media to launch the Rather Prize, asking teachers and students across Texas to submit their ideas for improving education in the state.

The competition is open to students, teachers, and administrators, anyone learning in or working in a Texas educational institution. The grant is awarded based on who can best answer the question, "what is your idea to improve education in the state of Texas?" The winner receives $10,000.

"We want ideas that come from the bottom up, not the top down." Martin Rather

One of Beto O'Rourke's policies in his failed run for Texas Governor was fully funding public schools to life the standard of education in Texas.

"Texas teachers are doing the most they can with the limited resources they have, but they’re burnt out, helping to explain why one-third leave the profession by their fifth year. Our teachers are underpaid by about $7,500 compared to those in other states, and educators who retired after 2004 haven’t received a single cost of living adjustment on their retirement benefits." Beto O'Rourke

While Beto failed, perhaps Dan Rather can receive some good ideas for improving education in Texas.

