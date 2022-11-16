Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas

Adobe Free Stock Image

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.

Soon after her divorce, she signed the Giving Pledge, in which she promised to give away at least fifty percent of her wealth over her lifetime. It's a pledge she is doing her best to fulfill.

" Over the last seven month s, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities." Mackenzie Scott

Scott has donated at least $13 billion over the last two years.

The GPISD is the first school district in Dallas to benefit from Scott's generosity. There appears to be no connection between Scott and the community, but Linda Ellis, the superintendent, was delighted to have received the donation. GPISD pledged that the money would be used to support student success and develop quality educators

"I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving,” While this isn’t something we applied for or sought out, we are truly grateful—and humbled—on behalf of our students and staff.” GPISD superintendent of schools Linda Ellis

Scott has previously given to organizations in Dallas. For example, in 2020, she donated $10 million to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas and sizable gifts to Goodwill Industries in Dallas and Fort Worth.

