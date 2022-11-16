Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?

Image from WikiCommons images

“Nobody deserves what happened in the gigafactory to happen to them, or their family members, or whomever. I don’t think it was humane.” Victor, worker at Austin Tesla gigafactory

Billionaire and the world's richest person, Elon Musk, has been in the news recently, and this may continue thanks to a complaint and a case referral made today with the federal Department of Labor.

Some workers who helped with the construction of the electric car manufacturer's new facility in Austin, Texas, last year have made some serious allegations, including wage theft and unsafe work conditions exposing them to injury.

Tesla's 2500-acre facility began construction in 2020 along the Colorado River near Austin's airport providing thousands of jobs.

Some of the claims made by disgruntled employees allege:

constant hazards and onsite accidents

falsified credentials

wage theft

no overtime compensation

fake certificates of completion for required training

One employee, known only as Victor, interviewed by the Guardian, says he told his wife he thought he would die in the factory. "Every day, there was a safety issue," he said.

Greg Casar, a member of the Austin City Council from the 4th district from 2015 to 2022 and now a Congressman-elect for the 35th district, said he supported an investigation into the Tesla Gigafactory working conditions.

"Dozens of workers report wage theft & unsafe conditions while building the Tesla Gigafactory site in #TX35 @workersdefense. I support a full investigation by @USDOL. Every Texan has the right to a safe workplace & their full paycheck under the law." Greg Casar

Your thoughts

Readers, do you support a full investigation into the working conditions at the Tesla Gigafactory? Should organizations be more accountable for the conditions enforced on their employees?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.