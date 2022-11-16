Activists criticize proposed new Texas bill as "most horrifying piece of anti-trans legislation."

Adobe Free Stock Image

A new bill filed this week in Texas has sparked outrage and fear for many people as they take to social media to vent their concerns.

HB 672 has been called an "anti-trans bill," and the sole author of the bill was Rep Cole Hefner of the 5th district.

Activist, content creator, and queer legislative researcher, Erin Reed alerted people to the bill today with her post quickly being shared on Twitter and Reddit and going viral on both platforms.

"Texas has filed a bill that would make "consenting to gender affirming care" child abuse with prison sentences for parents. HB672 will mean a mass rounding up of trans kids if passed. It is the most horrifying piece of anti-trans legislation I've ever seen." Erin Reed

Erin went on to explain the reasons why the bill should not be passed.

"This is one of several anti-transgender bills just filed in Texas and I am crawling through it. They intend to fully eliminate trans kids in the state of these laws pass. Importantly, this bill also makes an exception for intersex kids, where they will allow parents to have nonconsensual surgery to "pick a gender" for their intersex infant - a practice decried by most intersex activists." Erin Reed

In July, Kai Shappley, an 11-year-old transgender activist in Texas, was forced to leave the state because Texas "is not safe for trans kids." Kai had been fighting anti-trans bills in Texas since she was 5.

