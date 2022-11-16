Do you agree with Abbott invoking the invasion clause to secure the border?

Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star has already cost over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money, and this amount could increase following Abbott's announcements today. Just days after winning a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott launched an increased strategy to improve border security.

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

His efforts to bolster law enforcement at the border included the deployment of gunboats.

Only a few hours after making this bold move, Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants had left Texas for Philadelphia. Previously over 300 buses have been sent by Abbott to Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia. The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It seems that Abbot has no intention to stop his strategy of bussing migrants to northern states.

Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

