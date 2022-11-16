Do you agree with Abbott invoking the invasion clause to secure the border?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVeDB_0jByhUEg00
Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star has already cost over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money, and this amount could increase following Abbott's announcements today. Just days after winning a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott launched an increased strategy to improve border security.

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

His efforts to bolster law enforcement at the border included the deployment of gunboats.

Only a few hours after making this bold move, Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants had left Texas for Philadelphia. Previously over 300 buses have been sent by Abbott to Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia. The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It seems that Abbot has no intention to stop his strategy of bussing migrants to northern states.

Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

What's your opinion on how Gov. Abbott handles the border crisis? Do you believe that it is a good use of taxpayer money? Should President Biden be doing more to control the border?

Leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# people# immigration# border# abbott

Comments / 253

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
51225 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Twitter users vote to reinstate Donald Trump

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Elon Musk. Former President Trump has won. Well, not an election but a poll this time. The owner of Twitter and the world's richest person Elon Musk ran a poll asking users if former President Trump should be reinstated on Twitter. The poll had over 15 million votes, with 51.8% of users wanting Trump back on the platform and 48.2% wanting his ban to continue. Musk posted that over 134 million people had seen the poll.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says, "Texas will continue to step up Biden's absence.

Texas is ramping up our efforts to secure the border through #OperationLoneStar. We've made over 21.9K arrests, seized over 352M lethal fentanyl doses, & bused over 13,000 migrants to sanctuary cities. Texas will continue to step up Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
144 comments
Texas State

Do you want Texas to legalize sports betting?

“Texas is built on the core principle of individual freedom, and we pride ourselves on being an economic powerhouse in the nation. Legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas will finally allow the state to protect consumers from illegal offshore betting sites while keeping the money generated from betting in Texas to benefit Texans. Texas continues to fall behind. Neighboring states are already cashing in on Texans’ bets.” Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, Biden "funds security for borders of other countries Time to prioritize American borders."

"Since Biden became President about 100 on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended. Who knows how many terrorists evaded apprehension? You fund security for borders of other countries. Time to prioritize American borders." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP Harris

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept up his pressure on the Biden administration over their perceived lack of control over the border. Today a bus sent from Texas by Abbott dropped off 50 migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The group was allegedly caught crossing at Eagle Pass on the Texas/Mexico border and containing migrants from Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua.

Read full story
269 comments
Michigan State

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.

Read full story
408 comments
Texas State

Abbott wants Homeland Security Secretary impeached over border

"Republicans secure majority in the House of Representatives. Now, Congress must fully fund border security. Impeach Mayorkas, defund the 87K IRS agents, hire 87K new Border agents, & demand Biden fulfill his constitutional duty to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
319 comments
Texas State

Should Abbott have used the term "invasion?"

Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on Twitter that Texas faced "an invasion by Mexican drug cartels and mass illegal immigration." His post led to concern that Abbott had officially declared an "invasion" at the southern border. Many experts criticized Abbott for using the term invasion and for posting the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "5,000,000 illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was elected."

"5,000,000 illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was elected. Over 230,000 illegal aliens crossed last month alone. And STILL, Joe Biden doesn’t secure the border." Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

Read full story
186 comments
Texas State

Kari Lake backs Abbott's use of invasion clause in Texas, says "Feds have abandoned the states"

"This is just one group of illegals caught breaking into Texas. Governor Abbot has issued a Declaration of Invasion. He’s right to do so. The Feds have abandoned the States — we must save ourselves." Kari Lake.

Read full story
227 comments
Texas State

Good news for Texas motorists. Report shows Texas has the lowest gas prices in the U.S

Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there is some good news for Texans. A report on gas price averages released today by AAA Texas shows that the average gas price in Texas is the cheapest in the United States.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Beto should return $1 million of "tainted money" he received from bankrupt billionaire

"This guy gave a million dollars to Beto. This Madoff-Style evaporation of customer's money should be a crime. Candidates who received this tainted money should return it so that innocent customers of FTX can get some of their money back." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
620 comments
Plano, TX

New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengers

Earlier this year, a woman from Plano, Texas, Bethany Bottone, made national headlines when she challenged a fine issued to her. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket. She argued against the fine, stating that under the recent Roe v Wade ruling, her unborn child should be considered a person.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

This Texan singer has raised millions of dollars to assist animals

Recently, I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer from Texas who has been generous in her charity work. Of course, Miranda Lambert is famous for singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.

Read full story
453 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global news

A newlywed couple who live in the Dallas Fort Worth area has gone viral globally this week due to their TikTok channel. Jaden and Andy McGrew posted a video to the TikTok account they share where they described their strict rules for marriage.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Abbott tells Biden, "you must reinstate the policies you eliminated to protect against invasion"

Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he invoked the invasion clauses of the U.S and Texas Constitutions to protect Texas against what he claimed was an invasion.

Read full story
115 comments

Biden is not worried about Trump running for President

With just four words, President Joe Biden let the world know what he thinks of tonight's announcement from former President Donald Trump. Trump, of course, announced tonight at a speech in Palm Beach, Florida, that he intends to run for President again in 2024. The announcement was made despite many Republicans blaming Trump for its weaker-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Dan Rather offering $10,000 prize for ideas to improve Texas education

"To teachers and students in Texas, I would love to hear your ideas around improving education. Always excited to see the submissions for the Rather Prize. Please spread the word." Dan Rather.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy