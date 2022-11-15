County approves disaster declaration due to "Texas invasion"

Adobe Free Stock Image

“The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.” Hopkins County disaster declaration

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to criticize the Biden administration over the lack of border security, one county in East Texas has also asked for federal assistance.

Hopkins County Commissioners approved a disaster declaration over what they call the "Texas invasion." The declaration was read to the court by Judge Robert Newsom read the declaration to the court.

Noting the seriousness of the situation across Texas, Hopkins County Sherrif Lewis Tatum said:

"There are immigrants coming through, bus loads of immigrants coming through, and going who-knows-where. I’m not talking about the ones that the governor is sending up north. I’m just talking about here. We’ve stopped cars packed full of immigrants from all over and no help from the federal government.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants caught illegally at the border to northern states, this week boasting of the 300th bus sent north.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses up to New York...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has admitted that the strategy will cost the Texan taxpayer but is required as President Joe Biden isn't securing the border effectively.

"Because (President) Joe Biden is not securing the border, the state of Texas is having to step up and spend Texas taxpayers' money doing the federal government's job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

Do you agree that there are too many illegal immigrants entering Texas? Should there be more Federal assistance? Do you think a county in East Texas should have to issue a disaster declaration?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join in this conversation.