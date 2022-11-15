The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millions

Earlier his year, Joe Gebbia, the billionaire co-founder of Airbnb, joined the San Antonio Spurs' investor group. When the announcement was made, Gebbia said part of the attraction of joining the Spur's ownership was their community commitment.

"I’ve always loved the game of basketball and always dreamed of being part of a team...I’m so grateful to be a part of the San Antonio Spurs' storied organization, who have long reflected a commitment to social good within and across their community that rivals the success they have had on the court." Joe Gebbia

Giving back is important for Gebbia, who has promised to give away most of his billion-dollar fortune.

Let's take a quick look at his story and how it may help the San Antonio community.

Rise to billionaire

Gebbia was born in 1981 and grew up in Georgia. Before moving to San Francisco, he attended the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Joe Gebbia cofounded the peer-to-peer room and home rental company Airbnb with Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk in 2008. Thanks to the growth of Airbnb, Gebbia has amassed a net worth of $7.1 billion- and he plans to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

“Joe Gebbia has taken his passion of giving back to every corner of the world - from helping Afghan refugees find housing to working to eradicate homelessness in the United States.“His philanthropic and artistic vision coupled with his business acumen align with our values of building leaders and legacies within our communities. We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spurs Family.” Peter J. Holt.

One of the causes Gebbia is most passionate about is homelessness.

In 2020 he helped launch Airbnb.org, a non-profit that enables hosts on Airbnb to house people in times of crisis. He followed this with a $25 million personal donation to help two charities working to eradicate homelessness: Rising Up- Larkin Street Youth Services and All Home.

He has also supported the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which was used to redevelop basketball and tennis courts. In addition, he serves on the Advisory Council for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In March, Gebbia pledged a $1 million matching donation to provide lifesaving aid, protection, and hope for displaced families from Ukraine.

In 2022, Gebbia was the graduation speaker at his alma mater, Brookwood High School. At the ceremony, he pledged 22 shares of Airbnb stock to all 890 graduates, a gift worth $2.1 million.

Now that he is actively involved in the San Antonio Spurs, it will be interesting to see how he helps the community here.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Gebbia has joined the San Antonio Spurs ownership group? What organizations in San Antonio would you like to see him donate to?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and also share this article with others so they can join the conversation.