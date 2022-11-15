DeSantis or Trump? Who do Texans prefer?

Image from WikiCommons images

With the midterms run and won, people are now turning their attention to the 2024 Presidential race.

At this stage, it appears President Joe Biden will seek a second term, so the main question is, who will the Republicans run against him?

The Republican Party of Texas is already seeking opinions amongst their registered voters likely to participate in the 2024 Texas Republican primary election. The survey asked participants to choose from six Republican candidates. These included former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former CIA director and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The results showed that 43% of respondents would vote for DeSantis while only 32% would vote for Trump.

While Trump is expected to announce his candidacy tomorrow, he already seems worried about running against DeSantis, allegedly making threats against him last week.

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

Interestingly the poll by the Texan Republicans didn't include any Texans- both Gov. Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz were omitted from the survey.

