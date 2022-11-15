Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?

Image from WikiCommons images

This week, Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has given Nashville music legend Dolly Parton $100 million.

The famous singer received the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which goes to leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility."

The money is to be used by Parton to donate to organizations she thinks will benefit the most from the funds.

“I think people who are in a position to help should put their money where their heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Dolly Parton

Parton has a history of philanthropy and charity. Let's take a quick look at her past efforts.

The Nashville legend

Dolly Parton was born in a one-room cabin in Pittman Center, Tennessee, in 1946.

Her love of music was evident from an early age, and she recorded her first song at just twelve. As soon as she graduated from high school, she moved to Nashville and became one of the biggest music stars in the world.

Dolly has won eleven Grammy Awards, including a lifetime achievement award, sold-out concerts worldwide, and had successful records, movies, and musicals. And, of course, she even has her theme park, Dollywood.

But more important is her philanthropy.

Dolly has always been passionate about philanthropy.

In 1988 she founded the Dollywood Foundation, which awarded scholarships to local high school students. In 1995 she created the Imagination Library to give books to children up to five years old. It has since gifted over 182 million books to young children.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer." Dolly Parton

Other notable donations made by Dolly include:

In 2006, Parton pledged $500,000 toward a new hospital and cancer center to be constructed in Sevierville

To reduce dropout rates in Sevier County, she launched a buddy-up program for seventh- and eighth-grade students. Dolly promised $500 to each pair of buddies who graduated. This caused the high school dropout rate to drop from 35 percent to just 6 percent.

After the devastating Great Smoky Mountains wildfires in 2016, Parton hosted two concerts in Nashville to raise funds. In addition to other efforts from the Dolly Parton Foundation, over $12.5 million went to the people of Sevier County from the foundation. This meant $10,000 could be given to each family affected by the wildfires. In addition to cash, Dolly provided college scholarships to high school students affected by the fire.

Dolly has regularly contributed to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. For example, in 2017, she made a $1 million donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and in 2020 she made a $1 million donation towards vaccine research at the start of the COVID pandemic.

I could list more things that Dolly has done, but in summary, she has been very generous to the people of Nashville and across Tennessee.

