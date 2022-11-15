Is Elon using Texan taxpayers to rescue Twitter?

Image from WikiCommons images

Elon Musk has dominated headlines lately.

The wealthiest man in the world and Texan resident recently acquired social media giant Twitter. This has led to controversy, including mass sackings of Twitter staff, the introduction of a paid plan for verified users, the proliferation of fake accounts, and a loss of advertising revenue.

It is this last point that inadvertently will affect Texan taxpayers.

With declining revenue, Elon Musk has turned to one of his other companies to compensate for some of the advertising shortfalls.

SpaceX is also owned by Elon Musk and has its spaceport, production, and development facility in South Texas. It was set to order an expensive takeover ad on Twitter. What may incite Texans is that SpaceX has benefitted from millions of Texan tax dollars.

SpaceX was first given a $15 million incentive package in 2014 by then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry to move its operations to South Texas. Then, earlier this year, Greg Abbott announced a $5 million grant to the spaceport in South Texas.

While SpaceX and Tesla both have operations in Texas, Twitter is still headquartered in California. So in effect. Texan taxpayer funds are being used to support a Californian business.

Hopefully, Elon Musk listens to Greg Abbott and relocates Twitter to Texas.

Your thoughts

Do you believe Elon should use SpaceX to assist with the decline of Twitter revenue? Should this come at a cost to Texan taxpayers?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.