Abbott says, "integrity in the election process is essential"

Integrity in the election process is essential. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It's only a few days after the Texas midterms, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called an investigation into the problems that occurred in Harris County. Voters in the county "were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more."

In an official press release, Abbott said:

"I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County. The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted."

Abbott also posted the announcement on Twitter, and many users commented that they faced problems with voting or were turned away when attempting to cast their vote. SIn addition, somecriticized Abbott for only investigating a county that he lost.

