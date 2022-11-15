Democrats say GOP dark money cost them in Texas midterms

Image from WikiCommons images

"On nearly every ballot across the state, there was a race that was fueled by levels of Republican dark money–much of it from outside the state of Texas–impacting voters' decision-making through multimillion-dollar paid advertising campaigns broadcasting completely nonsensical, bad-faith misinformation about democratic opponents," Jamarr Brown, Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party

The Texan Democrats, reeling from defeat in last week's midterms, are looking for reasons for their loss.

An internal memo obtained by the Texas Tribune outlines some of the reasons. Amongst them is the "mind-blowing" amount of dark money funding the Republicans.

The memo also included an appeal to National Democrats to send more money to Texas.

Interestingly, the Republicans also accused the Democrats of obtaining dark money from out-of-state sources.

Democrat also took "dark money"

Last month a 30-second TV commercial was aired on Texas TV showing Gov. Abbott predicting in 2021 that there would not be "any bad side effect" to the permitless carry law he signed into law later that year. The commercial showed footage of the Uvalde gunman walking through a hallway.

The controversial commercial came with a warning about disturbing content and was paid for by a group called No It Couldn't LLC. This appears to be a dark money group, with little information known about the group. No, It Couldn't was formed a few weeks ago in Delaware.

This is similar to another dark money LLC - Coulda Been Worse. Coulda Been Worse spent $6.1 million on advertisements broadcast on Texas airwaves. The group lists Michael Waters as the company's executive director, and the address on file is in Arlington, Virginia. According to records, a group called Coulda Been Worse was registered as an LLC last month in Delaware, and its registered agent is the Corporation Service Company in Wilmington. However, not much else is known about the group.

The Republicans have been critical of these dark money groups campaigning for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke.

“How dirty can Beto’s scam dark money groups be if they won’t give directly to him? Won’t protect him for accountability.” Abbott campaign strategist Dave Carney

Your thoughts

Do you believe an out-of-state organization should be able to exert so much influence on an election in Texas? Or do you think as long as they do it legally, any group should be able to run political ads? Do you agree with the reasons outlined by the Texas Democrats for their loss?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.