Abbott says, " Constitution does not empower the president to spend billions of taxpayer dollars

"Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Whether you like the idea or not, the Constitution does not empower the president to spend billions of taxpayer dollars. As even Pelosi said, only Congress has that authority." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued to criticize President Joe Biden just days after defeating Beto O'Rourke in the gubernatorial race.

Yesterday he said Biden "does nothing" to secure the border, and today he took aim at Biden's loan forgiveness program.

Abbott was referring to the decision by District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, to block President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.

Judge Pittman said that it was unlawful because Biden did not follow federal procedures to allow for public comment before the policy's announcement.

Abbott is not the only Republican who has criticized Biden's proposed plan. 21 Governors signed a letter to Biden in September demanding the project be scrapped. Texan Senator Ted Cruz has also spoken out against the plan.

“This administration is exceeding its legal authority and illegally burdening hard-working Americans with debts they didn’t take on themselves,” Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

Abbott has recently been in the national spotlight due to his strategy of bussing migrants caught illegally entering Texas to northern states. With his continued focus on national issues and attacks on Biden, there is some speculation he could be positioning himself for a Presidential run in 2024.

