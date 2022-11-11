Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"

Image from WikiCommons images

"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Just one day after securing a third term as Texas Governor, Greg Abbott shifted his focus to the border again. Once again, he has criticized the Biden Administration for failing to secure the border.

Abbott announced on social media that the 300th bus of migrants caught at the border had now been sent from Texas to the northern states.

Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses up to New York...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has admitted that the strategy will cost the Texan taxpayer but is required as President Joe Biden isn't securing the border effectively.

"Because (President) Joe Biden is not securing the border, the state of Texas is having to step up and spend Texas taxpayers' money doing the federal government's job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

While Abbott easily won a third term as Texas Governor, his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke won more votes in the counties along the Texas/Mexico border.

