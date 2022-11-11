This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

Adobe Free Stock Image

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again.

This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.

The Faths have given away millions of dollars to organizations in Cincinnati. Let's take a quick look at their story.

The Cincinnati entrepreneur

Fifty years ago, Harry Fath was working as a lawyer when he bought a six-unit apartment building.

He thought there was more opportunity in real estate than law, so he decided to quit law and pursue a career in purchasing properties.

It proved to be a wise decision as Fath has grown his business, Fath Properties, to a portfolio of 28 properties and over 7,800 units across Ohio, northern Kentucky, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.

His business has made Fath a very wealthy man. And he is giving a lot of his fortune away.

Philanthropy

While the couple gives heavily, Harry and his wife, Linda, prefer to do it quietly, unlike many philanthropists. So you won't find their name honored on buildings of organizations they've supported around Cincinnati, despite their impact.

They donate to various causes, including health, education, and local tourism.

Some of their donations include:

The $50 million donation to Xavier can now be added to this list.

“Xavier is a significant asset to our community. Linda and I are honored to be able to make this gift to Xavier University. My own Jesuit, Catholic education made me who I am today. It is our hope that this gift will change thousands of lives for the better and allow for a Xavier education to be available to those who seek the experience.” Harry Fath

Your thoughts

