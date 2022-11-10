Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facility

“We recognize we have been fortunate, and with that comes the responsibility to make contributions that positively impact our hometown of Philadelphia,” Lynne and Harold Honickman

Renowned Philadelphia philanthropists Lynne and Harold Honickman have made another generous donation this month.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Jefferson Health) announced a $50 million gift from the family of Lynne and Harold Honickman in support of constructing a high-tech medical center in the East Market section of Philadelphia. The center is projected to open in 2024, and during "construction, the development project is expected to produce approximately $616 million in goods and services, support 3,390 jobs, and generate $18.8 million in municipal revenue."

“This is truly a life-improving gift for all of Philadelphia. The generosity of the Honickman family will ensure incredible convenience and a world-class experience for patients and providers alike, while expanding Jefferson’s commitment to serving communities across the region.”Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

The Honickman family has been very generous in their support of arts, education, health, and social change, organizations in Philadelphia via the Honickman Foundation. This includes including Project H.O.M., which provides housing, opportunities, medical care, and education for the homeless and at-risk individuals and families, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

