Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas.

Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.

They currently have 26 locations in Dallas, with new stores opening in Irving and Grand Prairie earlier this year. And the expansion in the Dallas area continues with plans for three new Sprouts stores.

The first to open is The Hillside Village store on the northeast corner of Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road. The grand opening is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 a.m.

Another new location will open early next year in Far North Dallas on the west side of the North Dallas Tollway, just north of Trinity Mills Road. This will be followed by a new store opening in 2024 in Oak Cliff, on the northeast corner of North Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue.

According to David McGlinchey, the chief strategy officer of Sprouts, Dallas is “a good market for us. Customers like what we do. They want to eat healthy, fresh food. The good thing about us is that we do well in middle-, high- and low-income areas.”

With the recent H-E-B store openings, Dallas residents now have more grocery shopping choices.

