Should Abbott run for President in 2024?

It is just hours since Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor, but already people are asking if this term may last just two years- in order for Abbott to make a Presidential run.

In the past, when Abbott has been asked about a potential Presidential run, he has said his focus is on reelection for Texas Governor.

“You know, one thing that you know about me I take one step at a time. The first step is to win re-election, and after that...we’ll see what happens.” Greg Abbott

During this campaign, Abbott's aides have continually denied speculation that he will run in 2024. However, Abbott has spent the last few months campaigning against the agenda of national Democrats and President Joe Biden as much as he has his on Beto O'Rourke.

His strategy of bussing migrants to northern states has captured national attention and helped build Abbott's profile amongst Republicans across the country.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses up to New York...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has admitted that the strategy will cost the Texan taxpayer but said he is forced to do the job of the Federal Government.

"Because (President) Joe Biden is not securing the border, the state of Texas is having to step up and spend Texas taxpayers' money doing the federal government's job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will run again, with an official press conference expected in Florida next week. Trump allegedly wanted to make an announcement yesterday but was talked out of it by key advisors.

Trump's focus has been on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also considered a leading Republican candidate for 2024. Despite Trump having voted for DeSantis today, he has also made some thinly veiled threats should DeSantis challenge him for the Republican Presidential nomination. Trump also recently referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious," and has made threats should DeSantis run.

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

The potential battle between DeSantis and Trump could open the door for Greg Abbott should he decide to run.

Texas does have a history of producing Presidents- could Abbott be the next one?

