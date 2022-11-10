Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donor

Adobe Free Stock Image

The Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston announced a $30 million donation from an anonymous alumnus supporting the school's Adopt a Student Foundation . The $30 million was a matching gift announced at the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign.

“This unprecedented generosity will transform the lives of decades of Cathedral students to come. The fact that it comes from a Cathedral alumnus, quietly and humbly, only illustrates the incredible, life-changing impact of our mission. Providing access to a strong, rigorous Catholic education and to a loving, supportive community has never been more important. For families who would otherwise not have the opportunity, the impact of this matching gift is a true game-changer and allows us to continue our mission. I could never express enough gratitude for what this means for our Cathedral scholars, families, and entire school community.” Cathedral High School president Dan Carmody

The Adopt-A-Student Foundation "is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization established to ensure that students of all economic, educational, and faith backgrounds have access to a quality, values-based college preparatory education."

"Our future goals include prioritizing educational access to low-income families, recruiting and retaining top educators, delivering on dynamic programming, and maintaining a prestigious campus in the South End.” Cathedral High School president Dan Carmody

Cathedral High School is a 7-12 high school located at 74 Union Park Street in Boston.

