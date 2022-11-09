Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor

Image from WikiCommons images

" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi

Greg Abbott easily won a third term as Texas Governor.

This was no surprise to most Texans, but what may have come as a surprise was the fact Abbott won Uvalde County. Voters in the county overwhelmingly preferred Abbott over O'Rourke, with more than 60% of the vote going to Abbott.

Abbott has been criticized for his lack of action after the tragic incident in Uvalde, and for his infamous "it could have been worse" comments.

Some of the parents who lost their children in the senseless incident took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration.

Media personality Cory Legendre called for an immediate investigation into the voting, using the hashtags BetoWon and Abbott Cheated.

Kimberly Garcia's daughter Amerie Jo also lost her life in the shooting, and she also posted a message to Abbott on Twitter, saying, "I hope your family never gets killed like the way my child did."

