Anonymous donor pledges $500 million commitment to Kansas college

An anonymous donor has made the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States with a $500 million donation to McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.

"McPherson College is important to the success of our state, and these generous donations will not only help the college continue to grow, but it will also greatly benefit the McPherson community,” U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.)

According to a press release from McPherson college that $500 million will be used across four initiatives:

Continuation of the pioneering Student Debt Project , which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school;

, which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school; East McPherson, the new campus master plan including the 55,000 square foot Campus Commons student life center , which breaks ground tomorrow, the Boiler House recreation and social space, and the Holman Center for Athletics;

, which breaks ground tomorrow, the Boiler House recreation and social space, and the Holman Center for Athletics; The Kansas Center for Rural & Community Health Science;

The National Center for the Future of Engineering, Design & Mobility.

"This is an unprecedented show of support not just for McPherson College but also for America’s small liberal arts colleges. I am indescribably grateful to our anonymous donor for giving McPherson College the resources to implement our expansive strategic plan and truly create the student-first campus of the future. We must reimagine the campus, just like we’ve reimagined the workplace in the last two years, and do it without burdening our students with more debt. I am also grateful to our faculty, staff, board of trustees, and my cabinet, whose encouragement and guidance are a source of inspiration.” McPherson College president Michael Schneider

