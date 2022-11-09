Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.



They currently have two locations in San Antonio. The first location to open in San Antonio was at the Grand View Shopping Center at 8101 Callaghan Rd. This was followed by a second location at 22135 S. Bulverde Rd.

The new location is set to open at 7 am on Friday and is located at 9702 State Highway 151. The opening brings over 100 new jobs to San Antonio. The grand opening will be a three-day celebration that includes live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers, and a kids scavenger hunt. Each day the first 250 shoppers will receive a free usable bag filled with samples.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to use a 20% discount code by texting "SANTX" to 777-688 between November 11 and November 13.

The new store will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm and will feature local products from Chip Berry Produce, South Tex Organics, True Harvest Farms, and more.

