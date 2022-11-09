Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?

Image from WikiCommons images

As the polls predicted over the last few months, Greg Abbott has won a third term as Texas Governor, defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.

Unsurprisingly the first to call the win for Abbott was Fox News.

There were high hopes amongst Texan Democrats for Beto, especially as he created history by doing what no Greg Abbott opponent has ever done – raising more campaign funds than Abbott in two consecutive reporting periods.

But Texans chose to give Abbott another term. Surprisingly, turnout for early voting reached 31%, which is seven percentage points below what it was in 2018, which was attributed to "voter apathy."

Abbott made immigration at the southern border a central theme of his 2022 campaign, and this seemed to resonate with Texan voters. He also focused heavily on the perceived failures of the Biden administration, including rising inflation. The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll showed that 52% of registered voters in Texas said they disapproved of Biden's job, compared to 40% who approved of Biden.

Beto tried to distance himself from Biden, who didn't visit Texas to campaign. Beto even criticized the president's handling of the Texas-Mexico border.

And it seems Texans took their dislike of Biden to the polls.

Beto O'Rourke wanted Texans to focus on what he called Abbott's failures. This included the tragic shooting in Uvalde and the grid failure during Winter Storm Uri. Beto's campaign promises included tighter gun control, legalization of marijuana, raising the minimum wage, and reversing the abortion ban.

While this seemed to be a strong strategy, Texans preferred Abbott's stance on the major issues.

“Today we’re in a different world. People are worried about crime, worried about education. They’re worried about immigration. They also believe the economy is in trouble.” Allan Saxe, retired professor of political science at the University of Texas at Arlington.

For Beto, this is his third unsuccessful campaign in a row. In 2018 he narrowly lost to Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate, and he also ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020. Beto has been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office.

