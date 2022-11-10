Ted Cruz is the new target of Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233TBN_0j3ftEMa00
Image from WikiCommons images

"We have a message for you Ted Cruz! Game on MOFO! We are gonna make 2024 a year you won't forget! The Bad Ass Moms!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Even before the polls closed on voting in the Texas midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, announced their next target.

Unsurprisingly it is Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

"There's lots of work to do when you are part of something that feels like you are taking the power back for the people." Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott was started by Austin resident Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year. The group quickly expanded to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group now has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, 41,000 on Instagram, 112,000 on Tik Tok, and 61,000 on Facebook, as well as offering a range of anti-Abbott merchandise for sale.

Now that Greg Abbott has secured a third term as Texas Governor, it looks like the PAC will turn its attention to Ted Cruz. Although I must admit, the MATC acronym doesn't have the same marketing power as MAGA.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Mothers Against Greg Abbott will now target Ted Cruz? Do you believe the MAGA PAC has been good for Texas?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# politics# election# ted cruz# people

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
50228 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Abbott says, " Constitution does not empower the president to spend billions of taxpayer dollars

"Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Whether you like the idea or not, the Constitution does not empower the president to spend billions of taxpayer dollars. As even Pelosi said, only Congress has that authority." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
751 comments
Houston, TX

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"

"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
428 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless

Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.

Read full story
7 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.

Read full story
729 comments
Texas State

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
361 comments
Texas State

Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms

"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.

Read full story
230 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now open

The popular San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape, which ran last year, returns to the city tonight. Lightscape features over one million lights accompanied by seasonal music along a mile path winding through the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Visitors who went last year will recognize some of the installations, such as the Winter Cathedral and the Bluebonnet display, alongside some new presentations.

Read full story
Texas State

Should Beto's wife run for public office?

"Amy has been out on her own doing town hall meetings, conducting rallies, doing interviews on media in Spanish and in English as well. So watch out, next time you see an O'Rourke on the ballot, it might just be Amy O'Rourke." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facility

“We recognize we have been fortunate, and with that comes the responsibility to make contributions that positively impact our hometown of Philadelphia,” Lynne and Harold Honickman.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Should Abbott run for President in 2024?

It is just hours since Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor, but already people are asking if this term may last just two years- in order for Abbott to make a Presidential run.

Read full story
220 comments
Boston, MA

Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donor

The Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston announced a $30 million donation from an anonymous alumnus supporting the school's Adopt a Student Foundation. The $30 million was a matching gift announced at the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign.

Read full story
Texas State

Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor

" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.

Read full story
759 comments
Mcpherson, KS

Anonymous donor pledges $500 million commitment to Kansas college

An anonymous donor has made the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States with a $500 million donation to McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Beto loses for the third time. Where to next for him?

Unfortunately for Democrat Beto O'Rourke, it's the same headline for the third time in five years- another campaign loss. In 2018, Beto was a little-known congressman from El Paso when he took on Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate. He surprised many by getting to within 3 percent of his Republican opponent, the closest any Democrat has come. Then, believing he had some momentum, Beto ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020 but bowed out on November 2019.

Read full story
345 comments
Texas State

Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?

As the polls predicted over the last few months, Greg Abbott has won a third term as Texas Governor, defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Unsurprisingly the first to call the win for Abbott was Fox News.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy