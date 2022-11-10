Ted Cruz is the new target of Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Image from WikiCommons images

"We have a message for you Ted Cruz! Game on MOFO! We are gonna make 2024 a year you won't forget! The Bad Ass Moms!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Even before the polls closed on voting in the Texas midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, announced their next target.

Unsurprisingly it is Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

"There's lots of work to do when you are part of something that feels like you are taking the power back for the people." Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott was started by Austin resident Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year. The group quickly expanded to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group now has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, 41,000 on Instagram, 112,000 on Tik Tok, and 61,000 on Facebook, as well as offering a range of anti-Abbott merchandise for sale.

Now that Greg Abbott has secured a third term as Texas Governor, it looks like the PAC will turn its attention to Ted Cruz. Although I must admit, the MATC acronym doesn't have the same marketing power as MAGA.

