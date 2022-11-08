Trump threatens to leak information against Florida Gov. De Santis

Image from WikiCommons images

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

As Americans finish voting in the midterms today, people are already turning their attention to the Presidential election in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will run again, with an official press conference expected in Florida next week. Trump allegedly wanted to make an announcement yesterday but was talked out of it by key advisors.

One pressing issue that seems to concern Trump is the potential that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may run against him.

DeSantis, who is expected to win the Florida Gov election easily today, is also considered a leading Republican candidate for 2024. And despite Trump having voted for DeSantis today, he has also made some thinly veiled threats should DeSantis challenge him for the Republican Presidential nomination. Trump also recently referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious."

When asked about the possibility of DeSantis running against him, Trump told reporters, "if he runs, he runs." Despite this nonchalant comment, it appears that Trump is concerned about a DeSantis challenge.

