Elon Musk wants Texans to vote Republican

"I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will," Elon Musk

Elon Musk is always in the news. He is the richest person in the world, co-founder of Space X and Tesla and recently acquired Twitter. And now the resident of Texas has endorsed the Republican Party in this year's midterm elections.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!"

He first shared his thoughts, back in May.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign again against me unfold …"

Elon who has 115 million followers on Twitter, posted although he has never voted Republican before, in this election he will. Given that Elon lives in Austin, having moved the corporate headquarters for Tesla to Austin, it would seem that Elon Musk will vote for Greg Abbott as Texas Governor.

Abbott has previously asked Musk to relocate Twitter to Texas.

Elon's endorsement of the Republican Party did attract criticism from some.

"Elon Musk, April 27: For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral. Elon Musk, November 7: I recommend voting for a Republican Congress,” author James Surowiecki

While Elon seems to have endorsed Greg Abbott, his opponent for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke has also been courting celebrity endorsements. Recently he has been publicly endorsed by Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell amongst others.

