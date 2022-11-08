N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in Texas

Adobe Free Stock Image

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (N.A.A.C.P) chapter in Beaumont, Texas, has won a lawsuit after claiming voter intimidation during early voting in Texas. The suit alleged that Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated and discriminated against Black voters.

The emergency suit was filed on Monday by Jessica Daye of Jefferson County and alleged Daye was deterred from casting a ballot at the John Paul Davis Community Center in Beaumont.

"White poll workers throughout early voting repeatedly asked in aggressive tones only Black voters and not white voters to recite, out loud within the earshot of other voters, poll workers, and poll watchers, their addresses, even when the voter was already checked in by a poll worker,” lawyers for Jessica Daye who filed the lawsuit

The plaintiffs said that while white poll workers assisted white voters scan their ballots, they "did not similarly help Black voters scan their ballots."

The suit argued that "this conduct violates Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voter intimidation, and the 14th and 15th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibit denying a person their right to vote on account of race."

Yesterday, Judge Michael J. Truncale, presiding over the case, issued a temporary restraining order and an immediate halt to the harassment at the polling site.

“We see this as a win for voting rights. The most important part of this order is that any and all polls workers, including the presiding judge, must stop the conduct that was intimidating voters.” Anna Kathryn Barry, an assistant general counsel at the N.A.A.C.P.

