Beto says, "today's election will determine whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body"

Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, are making last-minute appeals to voters today. With just hours until voting closes, Abbott is expected to win a third term as Texas Governor, but Beto hasn't given up hope.

Today he is in Dallas, appearing at several polling booths. He has also been active on Twitter, hoping to reach thousands of undecided voters. He has continued to push the same issues he has been campaigning on all year - with abortion rights at the top of the list.

"Today’s election will determine whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke

Beto has also promised to raise the minimum wage in Texas, which has been stagnant at $7.25 for over 13 years and expand Medicaid and lower property taxes.

"Today’s election will determine whether we finally raise the $7.25 minimum wage for the first time in more than 13 years." Beto O'Rourke

In other Tweets today, Beto has promised to legalize marijuana in Texas and impose tighter gun restrictions.

While each of his Tweets is gaining tens of thousands of views and likes, it remains to be seen if this last-minute social media push will be enough to make up the large deficit in polls Beto faces.

