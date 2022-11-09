Walmart has closed more stores in Texas than any other state

Over the past six years, the retail giant has closed 154 stores across the United States, impacting over 10,000 employees. And the state that has been the hardest hit by these closures is Texas, with 29 stores closing since 2016- the most of any state.
"Although the extent of the store closures, which amount to fewer than one percent of Walmart's global store footprint, should not be overplayed, they represent a change in focus for the world's largest retailer. It is notable that Walmart has opted to shutter all 102 of what was once called its Express format stores. While this store type is aligned with the trend of shopping more locally, it has faced stiff competition from the rise and rapid growth of dollar stores" CEO of Conlumino retail research firm Neil Saunders.
Last month, Kroger, the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, agreed to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion. It will be interesting to see if this acquisition is approved and how it may affect Walmart's strategy.
Walmart store closures in Texas
Below is the list of Walmart stores that have been closed.
- 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress
- 721 Dale Evans Drive, Italy
- 221 S State Hwy 274, Kemp
- 504 W Pine St., Edgewood
- 301 Hwy 69 S, Whitewright
- 122 Commercial Ave., Anson
- 1003 Telephone Cir., Merkel
- 5 N 14th St., Haskell
- 1010 N Main St., Winters
- 501 N Main, Godley
- 416 N Third St., Grandview
- 420 S US 69, Leonard
- 428 N Dallas St., Palmer
- 440 E Pine St., Frankston
- 1787 US Hwy 259 S, Diana
- 1005 Texas Avenue E, Waskom
- 870 Taylor St., Hughes Springs
- 914 North Main St., Lone Star
- 504 WL Doc Dodson, Naples
- 12522 Fm 1840, Dekalb
- 114 Redwater Boulevard West, Maud
- 14091 FM 490, Raymondville
- 7480 Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville
- 8201 N FM 620, Austin
- 7075 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
- 3155 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas
- 2218 Greenville Ave., Dallas (Greenville)
- 2740 Gessner Rd., Houston
- 2201 West Southlake Blvd., Southlake
- 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
- 4268 Legacy Drive, Frisco
Although Texas has experienced the most store closures of any state, there doesn't appear to be any more closings in the near future, which must be a relief to Walmart lovers across Texas.
