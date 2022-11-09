Walmart has closed more stores in Texas than any other state

Over the past six years, the retail giant has closed 154 stores across the United States, impacting over 10,000 employees. And the state that has been the hardest hit by these closures is Texas, with 29 stores closing since 2016- the most of any state.

"Although the extent of the store closures, which amount to fewer than one percent of Walmart's global store footprint, should not be overplayed, they represent a change in focus for the world's largest retailer. It is notable that Walmart has opted to shutter all 102 of what was once called its Express format stores. While this store type is aligned with the trend of shopping more locally, it has faced stiff competition from the rise and rapid growth of dollar stores" CEO of Conlumino retail research firm Neil Saunders.

Last month, Kroger, the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart , agreed to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion. It will be interesting to see if this acquisition is approved and how it may affect Walmart's strategy.

Walmart store closures in Texas

Below is the list of Walmart stores that have been closed.

13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress

721 Dale Evans Drive, Italy

221 S State Hwy 274, Kemp

504 W Pine St., Edgewood

301 Hwy 69 S, Whitewright

122 Commercial Ave., Anson

1003 Telephone Cir., Merkel

5 N 14th St., Haskell

1010 N Main St., Winters

501 N Main, Godley

416 N Third St., Grandview

420 S US 69, Leonard

428 N Dallas St., Palmer

440 E Pine St., Frankston

1787 US Hwy 259 S, Diana

1005 Texas Avenue E, Waskom

870 Taylor St., Hughes Springs

914 North Main St., Lone Star

504 WL Doc Dodson, Naples

12522 Fm 1840, Dekalb

114 Redwater Boulevard West, Maud

14091 FM 490, Raymondville

7480 Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville

8201 N FM 620, Austin

7075 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

3155 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas

2218 Greenville Ave., Dallas (Greenville)

2740 Gessner Rd., Houston

2201 West Southlake Blvd., Southlake

1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan

4268 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Although Texas has experienced the most store closures of any state, there doesn't appear to be any more closings in the near future, which must be a relief to Walmart lovers across Texas.

Your thoughts

Are you worried that Walmart may close your local store? Would you switch to shopping at Kroger's or Albertson's?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts.