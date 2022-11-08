Abbott has spent $20 million bussing migrants to other states

Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.

This is an increase from the figure reported in August of $12 million. Abbott commenced the bussing program in April, sending migrants caught illegally entering Texas to northern cities such as New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C

“Instead of going for schools, scholarships, things that will improve the lives of Texans, here’s the governor of Texas spending $20 million for a political stunt, using immigrants as political piñatas,” Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens

Greg Abbott has said the strategy to send migrants north is required as President Joe Biden isn't securing the border effectively.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses up to New York...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has admitted that the strategy will cost the Texan taxpayer.

"Because (President) Joe Biden is not securing the border, the state of Texas is having to step up and spend Texas taxpayers' money doing the federal government's job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

