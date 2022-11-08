Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?

Image from WikiCommons images

Another day, another celebrity endorsement for Beto O'Rourke as Texas Governor. Today it was former President Barack Obama. Yesterday it was Oprah Winfrey Last week; he had Hollywood actor and comedian Will Ferrell door-knocking in Houston to convince people to vote for Beto as the next Governor of Texas.

In September, there were social media posts of Beto posing with British pop star Harry Styles after attending Styles' concert in Austin, while Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared at a rally in Houston with Beto.

While Beto is attracting a lot of publicity on these endorsements, some critics point out that none of these celebrities live in Texas and, therefore, can't vote in Texas.

The Abbott campaign has been critical of Beto's reliance on out-of-state celebrities and donors.

“With a long list of liberal celebrity donors, it’s clear Beto O'Rourke has more in common with Hollywood elites than Texas voters,” Abbott campaign spokesman Mark Miner

Despite these celebrity endorsements, Greg Abbott is expected to win a third term as Texas Governor.

One notable celebrity who hasn't publicly endorsed Beto is Houston singer Beyonce. In 2018, just hours before polls closed, Houston native Beyonce Knowles endorsed Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke in his bid to unseat Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. The star posted a series of images on Instagram posing with a black and white "Beto" cap partially covering her face.

