When will we know the Texas Gov. results?

We are just hours away from the November 8 midterm elections, when Texans will head to the polls. But when will we know who will be the Governor of Texas and other key positions?

Famously, in 2020 it took several days to announce the presidential election winner. It wasn't until Saturday, November 7, 2020, that ABC News declared Joe Biden the president-elect.

Thankfully we won't have to wait that long, with results expected quickly soon after voting closes in Texas.

According to the FiveThirtyEight website, "early votes and all mail ballots received by the close of polls will be reported very quickly after polls close, followed by Election Day votes. However, mail ballots postmarked by Election Day have until Wednesday to arrive, so counting won't wrap until those are in. Counties are required to report full unofficial results within 24 hours of polls closing. But sometimes, larger counties have to seek court orders because they can't report everything by then."

The website predicts that 99% of votes will be counted by 11 pm Central on November 8.

While some races in Texas are too close to call, FiveThirtyEight says that Greg Abbott is clearly favored to win Texas's election for Governor, giving Abbott a 98 in 100 chance of winning. The two closest races in Texas are the 15th and 34th district which are currently "in a dead heat."

