Texas advertising is more pro Democrat than any other state

Image from WikiCommons images

Everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes political advertising on TV.

The latest media report by the Wesleyan Media Project states that "the race for governor of Texas has seen more airings than any other race for governor, with almost 89,000 airings during the fall campaign."

To highlight how much political advertising has been on Texan TV over the fall campaign, Florida was second on the list and had under 60,000 TV ads over the same period.

Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent Beto O'Rourke have been advertising heavily.

There have been 46,440 pro-Republican and 42,114 pro-Democrat ads. While Abbott has a slight lead in TV commercials run, what is interesting is that Texas has run more pro-Democrat ads than any other state in the country. Second on the list of pro-Democrat ads aired on TV is Wisconsin, with just 31,113.

The majority of the pro-Beto advertisements have come from out-of-state groups. Wesleyan Media stated that "nearly 3 in every five pro-O'Rourke ads are from an outside group, a dark money LLC known as Coulda Been Worse."

According to the Federal Communications Commission, Coulda Been Worse spent $6.1 million on advertisements broadcast on Texas airwaves across the state until October 9. It lists Michael Waters as the company's executive director, and the address on file is in Arlington, Virginia.

Beto admitted he did not "know who this is "when questioned about the group."

Your thoughts

Will TV advertising impact your vote? Do you believe that too much money is spent on advertising? Are you surprised Texas has run more pro-Democrat ads than any other state?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.