The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations.

The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.

Perot has a history of philanthropy, so let's take a quick look at her story.

The wealthiest woman in Dallas

Margot Birmingham Perot is the widow of the late technology entrepreneur and presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, Sr. Margot has a net worth of $4.5 billion, placing her as the wealthiest female in Dallas.

Margot met Ross on a blind date and married him in 1956. They moved to Dallas in 1957, where Ross worked for IBM and Margot as a teacher.

Ross left IBM in 1962 to found his own business- Electronic Data Systems. Margot had saved $1000 from teaching and wrote a check to start the company. That check proved incredibly valuable. Ross sold EDS to GM in 1984 for $1.5 billion.

It was Margot who provided the capital that made a billion-dollar fortune. And she has been generous in giving a lot of it back to the Dallas community.

Philanthropy

In 1969, Ross and Margot started the Perot Foundation, which became active in many philanthropic and civic areas.

“I just think I owe it to the city of Dallas. My husband and I always felt we needed to give back because Dallas provided such opportunity for us.” Margot Perot

Margot has always been heavily involved in the Salvation Army. She is a founding member of the Dallas County Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and served as a board member and former Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board of Dallas County.

Some of her charitable donations include:

$93 million to UT Southwestern (this doesn't include the recent $50 million donation)

Last year she donated $10.5 million to the North Texas Food Bank, one of the most significant contributions in the food bank's 40-year history.

She helped endow the Margot Perot Center in Dallas with her family, which has delivered more than 120,000 babies since 1983.

As a former teacher, she also focused on education and helped create the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Global Fund for Children.

Ross and Margot also supported the Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Arboretum, and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

The list of donations is endless. In 2020, Margot was recognized for her philanthropy when she was awarded the annual Linz Award, one of Dallas's oldest and most prestigious civic honors. The award is given to individuals whose community involvement has significantly impacted Dallas in the past decade.

