Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting history

"I just have what you might call a high tolerance for risk. Damon Runyon said, 'All horse players die broke.' And I know I shouldn't bet with my heart, but it's hard not to, and it's a lot more fun." Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

People around Houston were celebrating today as the Houston Astros won the World Series. But perhaps no one was celebrating more than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

McIngvale is, of course, best known as "Mattress Mack," the owner of Houston furniture company Gallery Furniture. Not only did he throw the first pitch in Game 6, but he also won $75 million- the biggest legal payout in sports betting history.

The Houston entrepreneur, philanthropist, and sports fan placed$10 million worth of bets on the Houston Astros. This included:

$3 million to win $30 million (10-1 odds) at Caesars Sportsbook in Louisiana in May

$1 million to win $12 million (12-1) at WynnBET in Louisiana in May

$2 million to win $10.6 million (+533) at Barstool Sportsbook in Louisiana in July

$2 million to win $10 million (5-1) at the BetMGM book at Bellagio in Las Vegas in July

$1 million to win $5 million (5-1) at Unibet in Iowa in July

$1 million to win $5 million (5-1) at Betfred in Iowa in July

"What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet.” Ken Fuchs, head of Sports for Ceasars Sportsbook

Sales promotion

Of course, most Houstonians will be aware that Mattress Mack makes large bets every year to hedge against his sales promotions. Each year, Mack offers customers who spend over $3,000 on furniture a chance to get their money back on their purchase if the Houston Astros win the World Series.

Around 3,000 customers took advantage of Macks's promotion this year and will be celebrating the Houston Astro's World Series win even more.

"It's definitely a win-win. These promotions just bring the brand to life and give us a ton of brand equity that we wouldn't have otherwise. The customers love it, so they're totally engaged and talk about it for years. Because it runs all season long, it probably ups the number of people following the Astros, too, because now they have a real vested interest in the team." Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Mattress Mack win the largest payout in sports betting history? In addition to rewarding customers, would you like to see him donate some of the winnings to charitable organizations in Houston? Which Houston organization should he support?

Please leave a comment below with your thought and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.