Should Matthew McConaughey have run for Texas Gov?

Last year there was a lot of speculation over who would run against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Before Beto O'Rourke won the Democrat nomination, many Texans hoped Texan actor Matthew McConaughey would run.

Initially, there appeared there was interest from McConaughey, who announced on the Ellen Show:

(It's) “something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration. Where am I most useful to the most amount of people and to myself and my family?” Matthew McConaughey

One poll released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed that while Abbott was the preferred choice of Governor by 39% of Texans, McConaughey was just behind at 38%. This was despite McConaughey not entering the race.

This was backed by another poll conducted by Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas had similar results. In that poll, 41 percent of voters say they would like to see McConaughey run.

There was some concern from prominent Texan Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz. In a chat with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Cruz said McConaughey would pose a "formidable" challenge to unseat Abbott and hoped he wouldn't run.

After months of speculation, in November 2021, he officially announced that he wouldn't run.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path I am choosing not to take at this moment.” Matthew McConaughey

Instead of running for Texas Gov, McConaughey said he would be "supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I've believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life."

Despite not running, McConaughey has continued to speak out about issues concerning Texans- particularly the tragic incident that occurred in his hometown. He has also raised funds for numerous Texan causes, including a "We're Texas" fundraiser for victims of Winter Storm Uri.

It is an interesting question - would McConaughey have made a good Governor of Texas if he decided to run? I guess we will never know unless, of course, McConaughey chooses to run in 2026.

