Jill Biden to campaign in Harris County this weekend, but the President stays away

"Thrilled to share that First Lady of the United States Dr. Biden will be joining me on the campaign trail this Sunday to support our fight for democracy, truth, and decency in Harris County." Judge Lina Hidalgo

The first lady will be in Harris County this weekend supportingJudge Lina Hidalgo on the campaign trail, just two days before the November midterms. According to a press release, Dr. Jill Biden will meet with parishioners at local churches in the Third Ward and the Leonel Castillo Community Center.

"At each stop, Judge Hidalgo will highlight her successful record as County Judge and urge voters to protect democracy, truth, and decency in Harris County. She will also discuss the importance of voting for Democrats in this election in order to stop the influence of far-right extremism that is gaining a foothold in the third largest county in America."

Interestingly, Dr. Biden was seen supporting the Phillies this week in their World Series match-up against the Houston Astro.

While the First Lady will be in Harris County this weekend, President Joe Biden has been conspicuous in his absence from the campaign trail in Texas. And there is a strong reason for this.

According to the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll, President Biden is not popular in Texas. The poll showed that 52% of registered voters in Texas said they disapproved of Biden's job, compared to 40% who approved of Biden.

While Vice President Kamala Harris visited Texas last month to support Texan Democrats, Biden has stayed away during the campaign.

