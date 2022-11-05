Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in Dallas

Image from WikiCommons images

An incident at a Beto O'Rourke campaign event in Dallas has gone viral after one attendee alleges they were assaulted at the event.

Conservative reporter Tayler Hansen posted on Twitter today claims that he was choked by supporters of Beto O'Rourke and thrown to the ground after asking Beto a question.

Along with a video of the alleged incident, Hansen claims he asked Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke if he would "disavow surgery for trans kids." Hansen states the crowd pulled him over a woman in a wheelchair and that, in response, he was called an "a**hole." by the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor. Hansen says his microphone was broken when he was slammed to the ground.

Hansen has said that he intends to file charges with the Dallas Police Department. He made a complaint at the event to a Dallas police officer in attendance, but Hansen alleges the police officer told him the incident "wasn't assault."

The video of Hansen has been seen hundreds of thousands of times as it has been shared on Twitter.

Some people at the event had a different perspective of what happened. One Twitter user says Hansen was "crowd surfing."

Your thoughts

Were you at the event in Dallas? Did you see what happened? Do you believe that Hansen had the right to question Beto O'Rourke? Should police offer more protection at campaign events so people with opposing views to the candidate can safely ask questions?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article on social media so others can join in the conversation.