Abbott received $2 million from Californian billionaire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is quick to criticize California for its regulations, high taxes, and liberal politics. He continually attacks California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his policies- and in return, Newsom has blasted Texas and Abbott.

The Abbott campaign has also criticized Beto for being funded by out-of-state donors.

“With a long list of liberal celebrity donors, it’s clear Beto O'Rourke has more in common with Hollywood elites than Texas voters,” Abbott campaign spokesman Mark Miner

However, it is worth noting that Abbott has received his fair share of donations from wealthy Californians.

According to the Texas Ethics Commission filings, one Californian billionaire donated $2 million to Greg Abbott's campaign. He has also made significant donations to Dan Patrick and George P Bush.

The Los Angeles billionaire

Edward Roski Junior is a Californian billionaire who is ranked in the top 150 wealthiest people in the United States. He is the son of the founder of Majestic Realty, which owns more than 87 million square feet of industrial real estate across the country. Roski Junior is also a partial owner of the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest out of state donor to Beto O'Rourke's campaign is New York billionaire George Soros. Soros has donated $1.5 million to Beto.

