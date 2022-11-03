Texan voter alleges intimidation from MAGA supporters at polling booth

"Voted today. Was shocked, actually. We had a large group of MAGA chuds standing across the street yelling, open carrying firearms, and taking pictures of people and their vehicles. If you see this, it's vital you report it." Reddit user teh_mooses

One Texan voter has gone online to report intimidation they experienced while voting this week in the midterm elections. The person took to Reddit under the user name of teh_mooses to outline their experience voting in a small town and specifically mentioned the intimidation and abuse from "MAGA" supporters.

The post went viral, and many offered their support, stating they had faced opposition from people in MAGA attire. However, others questioned why the person didn't make an official police report or take it to the Justice Department.

Teh_mooses made a follow-up post to explain why they hadn't reported the incident.

I did not expect this post to blow up like this... No, I didn't take photos or videos of this. Even if I did, I would not share them. Why you may ask? This town is small. Really small. Think 'everyone knows everyone' small. I am the only out transgender person in this town. Posting pictures or giving the exact location would put me in a lot of danger. Stopping to point my phone at these people was not an option that I felt safe or comfortable doing. I have been harassed and beaten during my time here, and I'm really not looking for more. " Reddit user teh_mooses

