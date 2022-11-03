"My daughter will never vote" mother of Uvalde victim responds to Abbott

"Aren’t you lucky. My daughter will never get to have the right to vote." Kimberley Garcia

A heartbreaking comment from Kimberley Garcia has gone viral this week on Twitter.

Garcia was responding to a post by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott had posted a photo of himself voting alongside his daughter with the caption, "my favorite Halloween. Voting with my daughter."

Garcia, whose daughter Ameria was tragically killed in the Uvalde shooting, shared Abbott's post alongside the comment, "aren't you lucky. My daughter will never get to have the right to vote."

Garcia's post went viral, with people offering their support and over 71,000 likes and almost 10,000 retweets.

Abbott has been criticized by many of the parents of the Uvalde victims for his lack of action in restricting access to guns and for not raising the age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21. However, his Democrat opponent for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, has promised to make changes should he win the election next week.

Last night many Uvalde families marched for their children in Austin during the Marcha de Los Ninos event in observation of Día de Los Muertos.

Meanwhile, Garcia has acknowledged the positive response to her tweet and urged people to "stay mad."

