Republican candidates in Texas outraised Democrats by $129 million

Image from WikiCommons images

While Beto O'Rourke has made headlines this week for outraising Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the latest reporting period, the overall fundraising shows Republicans with a huge advantage.

According to the website Transparency USA which uses figures from the Texas Ethics Commission, "in Texas, state-level candidates have raised $376.3 million between January 1, 2021, and September 29, 2022. Democratic candidates have raised $120.9 million, and Republican candidates have raised $250.7 million."

Overall the Republicans in Texas have more than doubled the funds raised by Texas Democrats.

The Democrats

From January 1, 2021, until September 29, 2022, campaign finances have been filed for 684 Texas-level Democrats. The top four fundraisers are:

1. Beto O'Rourke $65,702,684.74

2. Michael Collier $4,326,533.72

3. Jay Kleberg $2,837,009.10

4. Rochelle Garza $2,714,367.61

The Republicans

From January 1, 2021, until September 29, 2022, campaign finances have been filed for 749 Texas-level Republicans. The top four fundraisers are:

1. Greg Abbott $94,297,885.83

2. Dan Patrick $16,422,590.25

3. Donald Huffines $10,602,220.73

4. Ken Paxton $10,262,827.46

These figures show a clear fundraising lead for the Republicans over their Democrat opponent, despite the recent efforts of Beto O'Rourke. It also shows a more even spread of support for the Republican Party.

While Beto has secured 55% of the funds raised for Democrat candidates, Gov. Abbott has only received 37% of total Republican donations.

Your thoughts

Do you believe this is an indication that the Republicans will sweep the major seats in the Texas midterm elections? Or do you think the Democrats have a shot a winning?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.